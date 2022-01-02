Quinton Spain carted off field vs. Chiefs

UPDATE: Spain has been declared out with a right ankle injury.

Roster Update: No. 67 Quinton Spain has a right ankle injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals are fighting to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs in Paul Brown Stadium. It’s going to become a bit more difficult without one of their starting offensive linemen.

Left guard Quinton Spain was hit in the knee on the offense’s final play of the first half and had to be helped off the field by teammates. As soon as he made it to the sidelines, Spain was carted off the field.

Now Spain being carted into the #Bengals locker room — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) January 2, 2022

The team has not designated Spain with a return probability, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he was declared out.

Spain, a seventh-year player out of West Virginia, has started all 16 games for the Bengals this year on a one-year prove-it deal. While his play has slightly declined lately, this has been one of the better seasons of his career. He’s also become an integral part of the locker room, bringing veteran presence and leadership along the offensive line.

It would be devastating for the Bengals to lose Spain so close to the end of the season. We’ll update this post when more information becomes available...