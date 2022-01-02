 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ja’Marr Chase has history-making game vs. Chiefs to carry Bengals into playoffs

Chase has one of the best games you’ll ever see from an NFL pass-catcher.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Ja’Marr Chase is the real deal, folks.

As if that wasn’t obvious, Chase made everyone a believer Sunday in the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest game in years.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and their high-powered offense rolling into Paul Brown Stadium, everyone knew the Bengals would need a great offensive performance to beat the team currently holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Chase made sure the Bengals got every bit they needed to take down the Chiefs.

The former LSU Tigers star managed to score not once, not twice but three times while finishing with a Bengals single-game record 266 receiving yards on 11 grabs. The record was previously held by Chad Johnson (260).

That was also the most yards a rookie NFL receiver has ever had, as Chase continues to break franchise and NFL records before he even completes his first full season. He clearly has a very bright future in this league alongside former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, who continues to look like an MVP candidate in just his second full season.

Chase now has 13 touchdowns this season, the most by an NFL rookie since Randy Moss had 17 during his 1998 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m so excited that I’m just overwhelmed by what’s going on,” Chase said after the win.

While it wasn’t a score, perhaps Chase’s most important catch came in the final minutes when he converted a 3rd-and-27, which put the Bengals at the goal line and helped them run out clock so NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wouldn’t get another chance to score.

The Bengals are now 10-7 and division champs, marking arguably the biggest turnaround of any NFL team after they won a combined six games over the previous two seasons.

What a time it is to be a Bengals fan.

Who Dey!

