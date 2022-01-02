Twitter reactions and postgame celebrations after Bengals beat Chiefs to win AFC North

Your Cincinnati Bengals are officially AFC North Champions. They went from worst to first in the division, and they did it with a huge statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The weight of this game was obvious. The Chiefs were playing to hold onto the top seed in the AFC, and the Bengals were looking to secure their spot. Both teams went in knowing they had to win.

The entire team deserves all the credit in the world. The defense turned things around holding Kansas City to just three points in the second half. Joe Burrow was absolutely lights out making all the clutch throws and playing mistake-free football. The rest of the offense stepped up making timely plays as well. However, the game ball clearly goes to one player.

Ja’Marr Chase can’t be stopped

The Chiefs were more than willing to make Chase beat their corners in man coverage. Simply put, he did just that. Chase broke Chad Johnson’s record for yards in a game for a Bengal as well as setting the rookie record for yards in a single game for any rookie.

Chase did it in a multitude of ways as well. His first big play came off a simple hitch route where he made one man miss then was off to the races. He then continually got behind Kansas City’s defense. He made several contested catches over Charvarius Ward who gave the receiver some extra motivation early in the game.

Chase just couldn’t be stopped. He made a clutch pass on 3rd-and-27 to extend the drive that ended with the go-ahead-field goal. The main point here is this game was very validating for a fan base who had to defend the Chase pick for so long.

So many people took shots at this Bengals’ front office for looking to create an elite receiving group to take defenders out of the box. Giving this offense a legitimate deep threat has turned Burrow from the worst deep ball passer to the best in the league. That move is why we are talking about the Bengals winning the AFC North instead of not being able to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kings of the North

The Jungle was packed for a matchup of two of the hottest offenses in the NFL. They all got to witness the Bengals claim the division on their way to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

This team wasn’t given a shot before the season. They have been heavily criticized as a bottom tier franchise since it seemed destined that Burrow was going to land there in the 2020 draft with many suggesting he should force his way to another team. Then this season it continued with the criticism over the Chase selection.

All the defensive free agents also ended up paying off despite losing some fan favorites. They held Kansas City to only three points in the second half. This game This season has been validating for head coach Zac Taylor, Cincinnati’s front office, these players and a fan base that was able to see the vision that was being put into place.

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the playoffs. Not only that, but they look like a team that is more than just happy to be there.

