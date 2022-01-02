Joe Burrow appears to be fine after leaving game vs. Chiefs with knee injury

The Cincinnati Bengals are your 2021-22 AFC North champs!

However, it was almost a non-celebratory mood following a thrilling 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw franchise QB Joe Burrow leave the game with a knee injury in the final minute. He finished the game 30/39 passing for 446 yards and four scores with four sacks taken.

After Burrow tore his ACL among other damage as a rookie, you can’t blame Bengals fans for holding their collective breath to the max after Burrow limped off the field.

Thankfully, it sounds like Burrow will be ok moving forward.

During a postgame interview with CBS, Burrow didn’t express any concern with the injury. Head coach Zac Taylor even made it sound like Burrow could have gone back into the game if needed, so there shouldn’t be any concern about him being sidelined into the playoffs.

Also, the well-renowned David J. Chao, a former NFL doctor, believes Burrow didn’t suffer a significant injury.

Asked during a post-game interview by CBS' Tracy Wolfson how he's feeling, Burrow replies, "Good enough." https://t.co/lBdH9odVLQ — Enquirer Sports (@ENQSports) January 2, 2022

#JoeBurrow right knee (non ACL side) injury when foot is stepped on. Didn't take last snap of victory but not expecting major injury. pic.twitter.com/twBKcIsayp — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 2, 2022

So for now at least, we can all breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate one of the best Bengals wins most of us will probably ever witness. We will update this story if anything more comes from Burrow’s knee.

Who Dey!