Patrick Mahomes thinks Bengals and Chiefs will meet again soon

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs played one of the best games of the season on Sunday. You could feel the playoff atmosphere as two of the top AFC teams had plenty on the line.

The Bengals were looking to secure the AFC North and a playoff spot for the first time since 2015, and the Chiefs were fighting to keep the all important top seed in the AFC (the only spot with a bye week.

What followed was a great game that ended with two of the top quarterbacks dueling it out, but Joe Burrow coming out on top following an insane series of events to end things out.

However, after the game, rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase passed along a prediction that Patrick Mahomes shared with him.

Ja'Marr Chase said Patrick Mahomes told him after the game: "We'll see you in the playoffs." — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 2, 2022

The Bengals now have everyone’s attention after knocking off an extremely hot Chiefs team that seemed destined for the top seed in the AFC after a shaky start to the season. This win not only secures a spot in the playoffs; it shows everyone that this young Bengals team isn’t content with just being ahead of schedule. They are looking to do some damage and make a run.

When you are able to stand toe to toe and pull out a tight one against a team like Kansas City, it doesn’t leave too many hurdles left to hop over as far as their expectations going into the playoffs.

Currently, the Bengals are the 3 seed while the Chiefs are sitting at the 2 seed, so a Divisional Round matchup is in the cards if both teams were to have these seeds and win their first playoff game.

It obviously depends on how the Wild Card weekend shakes out, but a rematch of these two teams is far from off the table.

The moment we won the AFC North. ⤵



Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/y9HuwSD6Fc — z - Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

