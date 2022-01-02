Ja’Marr Chase roasts and trolls Chiefs DB who mocked his griddy dance

Ja’Marr Chase is a special talent, and that was on full display in the Cincinnati Bengals’ thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After winning just six games combined over the last two seasons, the 2021 Bengals now have 10 wins and an AFC North title thanks in large part to Chase, who’s unquestionably been the best rookie of the 2021 NFL Draft class thus far (no, I don’t care what oddsmakers say about Patriots QB Mac Jones being a significant favorite for the award).

For all the amazing things Chase has done this season — the latest being 266 yards and three scores on 11 grabs vs. Kansas City — he’s been rather quiet compared to many of the NFL’s diva star receivers.

But if you come at Chase, you best not miss.

And today, Charvarius Ward missed, and he missed badly.

A veteran starting cornerback for the Chiefs, Ward got a little bit too cocky during today’s game after he batted away a potential touchdown pass from Chase. Ward mocked Chase’s celebratory griddy dance after the play, and Chase promptly responded with a touchdown catch that left Ward eating dirt, then let him know about it on Twitter.

You really do just love to see it.