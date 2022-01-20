Bengals vs. Titans game time, TV channel, online stream, radio, replay and more

The Cincinnati Bengals head into Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

This is easily the biggest game for this franchise since they went to the Super Bowl in the late 80s. There is a chance this young Cincinnati team can head to an AFC Championship game against either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills if they get by the Titans this week.

That isn’t going to be an easy task. Tennessee is the top seed in the AFC for a reason. This is a talented bunch that is getting running back Derrick Henry back in some capacity after being on injured reserve with a foot injury. He has been running around at practice and taken some contact as well. When he is even close to 100%, Henry is by far the most destructive running back in the NFL. This Titans’ team relies on their running game heavily.

The Bengals got some great news when defensive tackle Josh Tupou returned on a limited basis to practice after the team lost Larry Ogunjobi. It also appears that Trey Hendrickson will be available to rush the passer after suffering a concussion during the Wild Card game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, the best way for Cincinnati to control this game is go up on the Titans early. They need quarterback Joe Burrow and his wide receivers to come out firing. If this offense can get rolling and force Tennessee to put the ball in Ryan Tannehill’s hands to determine the outcome of the game, then it plays in Cincinnati’s favor.

Burrow and the rest of the Bengals were excited to put an end to the playoff win drought last week, but they have bigger aspirations. They can reach them if they can show up for big games like these.

Game Time: 4:30 pm ET

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on CBS. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Bengals Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Online Stream: Paramount+Paramount+, the CBS app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

Replay: NFL Game Pass and NFL Network (check local listings).

Weather: Low 30s and clear with no chance of rain, according to NFL Weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 3.5-point underdogs with the total set at 47 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.