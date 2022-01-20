Titans limiting ticket transfer window in hopes to Bengals fans from taking over

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been this good for more than three decades. Their fans have been waiting in the shadows to have a team that they can finally compare to some of the league’s best.

Having won the AFC North, Cincinnati was able to host a playoff game. In doing so, they set an attendance record at Paul Brown Stadium. While that’s impressive in and of itself, the Bengals went on to win, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 via a last-minute interception.

Getting some luck from the rest of the AFC, the Bengals will be able to travel just four hours south to Nashville for their Divisional round matchup.

Their other two options were Kansas City or Buffalo; however, given that all the higher seeds won in the AFC, they’ll be taking on the Titans, the top seed in the division. Tennessee went 12-5 this season.

Sadly, all those that are planning to go might have to take a different route to get there, as the Titans are making it more difficult for Bengals fans to get a seat at the massive Nissan Stadium.

Brooke Ellenberger, Vice President of Ticketing for the Titans, talked about how the Titans plan to limit tickets. Via Newschannel5’s Chris Davis, here’s what she said regarding the amount of visiting fans and how they’ll limit them.

“We want Nissan Stadium to be two tone blue. And so by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium,” Ellenberger said.

The Titans ranked 12th in attendance this season with 99.2% of capacity, which makes this move even more interesting. At the same time, it’s a testament to how well the Bengals army is willing to travel.

Sadly, they may not all be able to make it.