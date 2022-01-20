Bengals bring back Xavier Su’a-Filo to practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals today have signed Xavier Su’a-Filo to the practice squad.

Su’a-Filo was released from the active roster on Tuesday, just a day after he was activated off the Reserve/Injured list. Su’a-Filo’s release was to make room for the addition of defensive tackle Zach Kerr.

An eight-year veteran, Su’a-Filo was the team’s starting right guard for the first two weeks of the regular season. He suffered a knee injury in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, which landed him on I.R. for the majority of the regular season.

Su’a-Filo’s injury paved the way for rookie Jackson Carman and eventually second-year player Hakeem Adeniji to start at right guard for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs. Cincinnati currently have nine offensive linemen on their active roster, so room for Su’a-Filo became hard to come by.

This way, Su’a-Filo stays with the team that signed him in the 2020 offseason for the remainder of the postseason in case he’s needed.