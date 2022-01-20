Bengals News (1/20): Cincinnati’s air raid could be too much for Titans

Matchup Of The Game: Bengals' Air Show Vs. Titans' Radar

It is Cincinnati's historic aerial show piloted by Burrow, their generational quarterback, against one of the game's bright young coaches, Titans head man Mike Vrabel and his playoff-tested throwback style of crop dusting and stingy defense of the soil.

From Deflategate to getting benched in favor of a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year two nights ago, to Seamless Joe Burrow Bengals' first AFC Divisional game, Zach Kerr suddenly may finally get his first NFL postseason snap Saturday (4:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Nashville.

The Titans clinched the No. 1 seed with the help of their two big running backs, Derrick Henry and D'Onta Foreman. Bengals Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon is no slouch in the size department either and the three of them have inflicted their will on NFL defenses.

Titans change ticket rules for playoff game to hopefully keep Bengals fans out

“We want Nissan Stadium to be two tone blue. And so by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium. By limiting that transfer time would limit some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would happen in advance.”

What Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry said about playing against Bengals

In his first public comments since suffering a foot injury in Week 8 against the Colts, the Tennessee Titans' star running back told reporters “we’ll see how this week goes” when asked whether he'll play.

NFL divisional round best bets - Titans too much for Bengals

The NFL postseason is just one week away from the conference championships. That means four games to consider betting this weekend, starting with two Saturday. The Bengals and Titans kick things off, followed by the 49ers and Packers.

Why Bengals QB Joe Burrow has kept a chessboard by his locker this season

The execution required only lifting a finger. With Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie seated across from him in the locker room, Burrow fianchettoed -- a chess maneuver when one repositions their respective pieces to free a bishop for a diagonal attack.

NFL divisional round playoff odds, picks: Bengals, 49ers keep it close enough, plus scoring down in Rams-Bucs

Hi, I'm the guy who has been betting against the Titans all season long, and I see no reason to stop now. If you're going to do it, it's best to do it when the Titans are favored. Tennessee is 10-7 ATS on the season, but it's 4-5 ATS as a favorite compared to 6-2 as a dog. And while it's a good team that's getting back to full strength, I still don't have a healthy Tennessee team as being this large a favorite against the Bengals.

Offseason QB market preview: Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, Derek Carr among compelling names

Welcome to the Offseason of Maybe at quarterback. I count just 13 teams locked in to their 2022 starters. Another 13 have maybes, with some of those players -- such as Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff -- very likely to be back with the same offense. Another six teams should clearly be looking for a new option: Houston, Pittsburgh, Carolina, New Orleans, Washington and Denver.

RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in NFL Divisional Round

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry would typically be the obvious choice, except for the fact that he hasn't played since Halloween due to a foot injury that required surgery. He has a chance to be back on the field with the Tennessee Titans this weekend, when they host the Cincinnati Bengals. He practiced Tuesday in pads, taking another step forward in his recovery. On Wednesday, reporters asked Henry for his status. "We'll see where I am on Saturday," the star said.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs were DNPs for the team's Wednesday walkthrough. The pair was nicked up during last week's wild-card win over the Eagles, with the All-Pro Wirfs missing the second half because of a sprained ankle and Pro Bowler Jensen able to play through an injured ankle.

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that a likely scenario is current Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ will have a shot at competing for the spot, while Pittsburgh also adds a QB in the draft.

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms.

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

Philadelphia reached the postseason in a year in which most did not expect them to compete for all that much of anything, and the Eagles did so with a second-year quarterback who was also a bit of an unknown entering his first full season as a starter. ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ and Co. overachieved in that regard.