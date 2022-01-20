Who wins Bengals vs. Titans?

After defeating the Las Vegas Raiders this past weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals will be heading four hours south to take on the AFC’s top-ranked team, the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans finished the season 12-5.

Likewise with the Bengals, Tennessee had some peculiar losses, losing to the New York Jets, ironically a team the Bengals also lost to. They also lost to the Texans but managed victories over the Bills and Chiefs, the two other AFC teams still remaining.

The Titans are now in a situation similar to what Cincinnati was in last week. They’ll be coming off a bye and nearing full strength with star running back Derrick Henry set to return to action for the first time since Week 8.

The Bengals' defense is weaker against the run, so Henry’s dominance could pose some issues.

Cincinnati’s starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is going to be sidelined for the rest of the playoffs, so that’ll put additional pressure on Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard and D.J. Reader to limit the effectiveness of Henry. Hendrickson is recovering from a concussion but is on track to play Saturday.

If the Bengals manage to come out on top, it’ll be on the back of Joe Burrow, the team’s second-year quarterback. Burrow had a solid game against the Raiders last week, but the Bengals managed four field goals in their 26-19 victory. They’ll need to finish those drives against Tennessee.

Cincinnati is 3.5-point underdogs right now, which assumes that the teams are about even if the game was played on a neutral field.

Nonetheless, the Bengals fans were trying to make this game feel like home for Cincinnati, but apparently, the ticket transfer is being limited by the Titans. Regardless, the Bengals should have a good chance to come out on top.

Do you think they get the win and advance to the AFC Championship same?

