Bengals vs. Titans injury report: Trey Hendrickson cleared to play; Josh Tupou questionable

Entering the week, the Cincinnati Bengals were unsure how many defensive linemen they’d have for Saturday’s playoff game against the Tennessee Titans. Three practices later, they’re in as close of a best-case scenario as they can be.

Trey Hendrickson (concussion) practiced full for the second-straight day and is all cleared to play in Nashville. Hendrickson didn’t miss a single practice this week as he was limited Tuesday.

Zac Taylor says Trey Hendrickson is cleared and ready for Saturday after 3 days of practice. #RuleTheJungle #Bengals #Titans — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 20, 2022

Hendrickson makes the Bengals’ pass rush go, so having him on the field is huge for the defense. He’s not much of a factor against the run, however, and the team is waiting to see who they’ll have at defensive tackle.

Officially, Josh Tupou (knee) is questionable after being limited all week, but head coach Zac Taylor claims that Tupou is “trending in the right direction” to play Saturday. Taylor grouped wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) in with Tupou as well.

Zac Taylor says “we’ll see” about DT Josh Tupou and WR Stanley Morgan, but “both are trending in the right direction." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 20, 2022

Tupou playing would give the Bengals five available defensive tackles on the active roster. Zach Kerr is the newest of those five, and Taylor said that it’s definitely possible Kerr makes his postseason debut on Saturday should they need him.

Zac Taylor on new DT Zach Kerr: “There’s a reasonable chance he can work into the mix for us." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 20, 2022

Kerr isn’t the only guy they can turn to at interior defensive line. Doug Costin, a 3-technique by trade, was recently added to the practice squad. He may be able to provide depth behind B.J. Hill at that position.

Hendrickson, Tupou, and Morgan were the only players to not practice full at every practice this week. If all three end up playing, look for an inactive players list that is full of healthy scratches on Saturday.

As for the Titans, we’re still waiting for their full injury report, but it sounds like running back Derrick Henry is set to get his normal workload Saturday, according to NFL Films’ Greg Cosell.

“I spoke to someone in Nashville who told me Derrick Henry is going to get 20+ carries this week.”



https://t.co/SWYv7aL3Jp



https://t.co/ylLg15L39a pic.twitter.com/4BrCRZX8Uo — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) January 20, 2022

We’ll update this post when the full Bengals and Titans injury report becomes available...