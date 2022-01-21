Bengals vs. Titans odds, betting trends, expert picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals are invading Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans this Saturday.

This is coming a week after the Bengals ended a 31-year drought with a playoff win. Do the oddsmakers and experts think that is all we will see from Cincinnati this postseason, or do they have a run left in them?

Odds

The Bengals are 3.5-point underdogs against the Titans with a point total of 47.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This is a pretty even line considering Tennessee is a No. 1 seed in the AFC and playing at home. To think that Cincinnati is considered to be this close to team like that is a testament to how far this team’s perception has come in the eyes of the oddsmakers. Can you imagine what a trip to the AFC Championship would do?

Betting trends

Cincinnati are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games.

The total has gone under in four of Cincinnati’s last six games.

Cincinnati are 4-1 straight up in their last five games.

Cincinnati are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against Tennessee.

Cincinnati are 5-2 straight up in their last seven games against Tennessee.

Cincinnati are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games on the road.

The total has gone over in seven of Cincinnati’s last eight games when playing on the road against Tennessee.

Cincinnati are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games this season.

Cincinnati are 4-1 straight up in their last five games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone over in four of Cincinnati’s last five games against an opponent in the AFC South.

The total has gone under in four of Tennessee’s last five games.

Tennessee are 4-1 straight up in their last five games.

Tennessee are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games at home.

Tennessee are 10-3 straight up in their last 13 games this season.

The total has gone under in four of Tennessee’s last six games against an opponent in the AFC.

Tennessee are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against an opponent in the AFC North.

Tennessee are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games played in January.

Expert predictions

CBS Sports has five of their eight experts taking the Bengals on the road

Only three of ESPN’s experts are taking Cincinnati

The Athletic has three of their six experts going with the Bengals

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, has Cincinnati receiving 35% of the picks

You can tell many think Cincinnati has gone as far as this roster can take them. There is a sense that with the return of Derrick Henry at running back for the Titans that the Bengals have no chance at stopping a team that rode their way to the top of the AFC.

The thing is that Tennessee wouldn’t even be in that spot had Joe Burrow and this Bengals team hadn’t upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. A win that showed this Cincinnati team is ready for big games, and these moments aren’t too big for these young Bengals.