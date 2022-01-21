Derrick Henry good to go vs. Bengals

As expected, the Tennessee Titans will have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry back this weekend.

Henry, who has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a foot injury, had already been given the IR-return designation, allowing him to slowly reacclimate himself in practice over the last week.

However, the Titans had yet to officially activate him to the 53-man roster.

Now, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reports that Henry will be activated today and start Saturday’s Divisional Round game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Tennessee Titans will activate running back Derrick Henry for their AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, and he is expected to start when the offense takes the field, a source told ESPN,” Davenport wrote while adding, “Henry took part in all practices this week and didn’t have any setbacks. The Titans felt that Henry showed progress throughout the week as his workload increased.”

Henry, who practiced fully all week and should be in for a large workload vs. the Bengals, led the NFL in rushing yards (937) before he went down three months ago.

Despite Henry’s absence for half of the regular season, the Titans were able to win 12 games and earn the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed, largely with their ground game continuing to thrive with D’Onta Foreman (4.3 ypc) and Dontrell Hilliard (6.3 ypc) carrying the load.

So even when Henry is out of the game Saturday getting a breather, the Bengals can’t afford to let up in the run game, or the Titans will have a huge game on the ground that carries them into the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals finished fifth in rushing yards allowed per game (102.5) but 13th in yards per carry allowed (4.3) during the regular season. When the two teams faced off during the 2020 season, Henry had 18 carries for 112 yards and one score, but the Bengals came away victorious at home 31-20.

Let’s get it on.

The last time Derrick Henry, AJ Brown, and Julio Jones were on the field at the same time…was back in week 7



They played 120 snaps together and 7 yards/play when they did. #Titans — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 20, 2022

