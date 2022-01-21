Mike Brown was battling COVID-19 during Bengals’ playoff win over Raiders

The first playoff game ball Cincinnati Bengals coach gave out went to team president Mike Brown. 31 years has Brown ran the franchise and for 31 years, they didn’t produce a single playoff victory.

Last Saturday was a long time in the making for Brown, and his head coach knew that.

But what no one seemed to know was what Brown was going through during the game.

Per Paul Daugherty of Cincinnati.com, Brown wasn’t at the game. He was at home, dealing with a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Considering Brown’s age (86), having COVID at all is not ideal, but it seems like he’s doing fine considering he accepted an interview with Daugherty.

Taylor made the point that Brown remains present at nearly everything the team does. He’s watching practices, walkthroughs, all of it. For him not to be in the stadium named after his late father had to be tough, but the impact that win had is not lost on him.

“The burden is hard to convey. I’ve wanted to succeed so badly,” Brown said.

Hopefully, Brown is doing better and can watch his team play the Tennessee Titans in person on Saturday.