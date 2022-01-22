Bengals News (1/22): Survive and advance

Contipelli’s Countdown | Divisional Round vs Tennessee Titans

Saturday marks the 77th all-time meeting between these two franchises, as the Bengals used to play the Titans twice a year in the AFC Central when they were the Houston Oilers.

Trent Taylor Elevated For The AFC Divisional Round

The Bengals elevated WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday's game at Tennessee. He is classified as a standard elevation.

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Belief in Joe Burrow Could Buoy Cincinnati Bengals' Chances of Making Playoff Run - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Belief in Joe Burrow Could Buoy Cincinnati Bengals' Chances of Making Playoff Run

Bengals: Brian Callahan says coach interviews won’t hurt Titans prep

Brian Callahan's getting head-coaching looks but says none of that will impact Bengals' prep for playoff game vs. Titans.

Around the League

NFL sends memo to remaining playoff teams regarding updated COVID testing cadence

In preparation for this weekend's Divisional Round matchups, the NFL has issued a statement to the remaining eight postseason teams regarding the updated cadence for COVID-19 testing.

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.

Despite midweek arrest, Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday, Andy Reid says

Despite being arrested earlier this week, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will play in Sunday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Source - Carolina Panthers to hire Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator

The Panthers plan to hire former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's David Newton.

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, safety Taylor Rapp to miss Sunday's game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams are ruling out left tackle Andrew Whitworth and safety Taylor Rapp for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Sean McVay said Friday.