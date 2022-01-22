Bengals vs. Titans inactives: Tyler Shelvin, Zach Kerr to make playoff debuts

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have released their inactive players lists for today’s game in Nashville.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without:

RB Trayveon Williams

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring)

OL Fred Johnson

DE Wyatt Ray

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

As noted, Morgan is the lone player to miss today’s game with an injury. Morgan was questionable to play after being limited in practice during the week.

Of the 48 active players, five of them are defensive tackles, including rookie Tyler Shelvin and veteran Zach Kerr. Shelvin has usually been a healthy scratch, but the team needs as many bodies along the interior defensive line as they can get today. They will also have Josh Tupou available, as expected.

Kerr, who was signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad this week, will play in his first ever postseason game after eight years in the NFL.

Williams and Hargreaves will not dress this week despite doing so last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cincinnati will roll with just three running backs and Jalen Davis as their sixth cornerback instead.

Here are the Titans’ inactives:

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

OL Dillon Radunz

DL Teair Tart (ankle)

DL Larrell Murchison

OLB Derick Roberson

LB Rashaan Evans

Tart is the only player the Titans won’t have due to injury. He was limited throughout the week with his ankle injury.

Evans is a notable name here, as he appears to have been benched. Evans played just three snaps in Tennessee’s regular season finale against the Houston Texans.