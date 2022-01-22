 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Divisional Round: Bengals vs. Titans first half

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are one win away from the AFC Championship.

By Jason Marcum
For the first time in many of our lifetimes, the Cincinnati Bengals are in the Divisional Round fighting for a chance to play in the AFC Championship.

Standing in the way today are the Tennessee Titans, who earned the AFC’s top seed and homefield advantage.

Time to keep this party rocking for at least one more week.

Here’s a refresher for watching and following today’s action.

  • Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
  • Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • Time: 4:30 pm ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn.

Let’s rock.

WHO DEY!

