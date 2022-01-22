Filed under: NFL Divisional Round: Packers vs. 49ers One more playoff game on deck today. By Jason Marcum@marcum89 Jan 22, 2022, 8:02pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NFL Divisional Round: Packers vs. 49ers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images The Divisional Round continues tonight with the Green Bay Packers facing the San Francisco 49ers, so come join the chat in tonight’s open thread. Oh, and of course, WHO DEY! More From Cincy Jungle Twitter goes wild after Bengals beat top-seeded Titans and head to AFC Championship Evan McPherson had legendary quote before game-winner vs. Titans Ja’Marr Chase makes NFL playoff history vs. Titans Steelers hiring Teryl Austin as next DC 11 winners and 3 losers in Bengals’ 19-16 playoff win over Titans WATCH Bengals beat Titans at the gun with Evan McPherson Loading comments...
Loading comments...