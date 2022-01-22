WATCH Bengals beat Titans at the gun with Evan McPherson

WOWZA!

For all the playoff misery we’ve suffered through, these past two weeks have been pretty damn special.

Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals ended their 31-year playoff win drought with a thrilling 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, it was another barnburner that came down to the final seconds, but the Bengals came out on top once again, this time thanks to an Evan McPherson walk-off kick to send Bengaldom to the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

Yes my friends. The Bengals are one game away from the Super Bowl after winning SIX combined games over the last two years. This was also the first playoff win ever for the Bengals franchise.

What a turnaround. What a season. What a team. And what a freaking kicker!

Evan McPherson: “I was talking to Kevin (Huber) all we need is an interception or a fumble recovery.”



“This is a kicker’s dream, to have the game on your shoulder.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 23, 2022

Evan McPherson continued what should go down as one of the best kickers a rookie has ever had, and this was unquestionably one of the best playoff games the NFL has ever seen from a rook.

The final one was a 52-yarder as time expired, which you can enjoy below!

Listen to how Joe Burrow describes kicker Evan McPherson. You have to have ‘it’ to be able recognize ‘it.’ pic.twitter.com/U8FE3UQzGJ — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) January 23, 2022

