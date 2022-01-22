Evan McPherson had legendary quote before game-winner vs. Titans

After years of shuffling through guys who folded in the clutch far too often, the Cincinnati Bengals have found their franchise kicker.

With the Bengals offense struggling to protect Joe Burrow against the Tennessee Titans, this became a game McPherson had to be money in for the good guys to come away victorious.

McPherson, a fifth-round NFL Draft pick by way of the Florida Gators, had been clutch all season.

But this was different. This was a win-or-go-home playoff game with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line.

Not only did the man nicknamed Shooter make four field goals of 45+ yards, he made a 52-yarder as time expired that gave the Bengals the 19-16 win.

What made the final kick even more special was the legendary level of confidence McPherson expressed to his teammates seconds before perfectly drilling it through the uprights.

“Looks like we’re going to AFC Championship.”

Oh my Money Mac. Joe Burrow says Evan McPherson told the Bengals bench “it looks like we are going to the AFC Championship game” as he walked out to kick the game-winning FG. #Bengals — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) January 23, 2022

Joe Burrow with an EPIC answer on Evan McPherson “looks like we’re going to AFC Championship.” #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/FsB5JRtLRw — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 23, 2022

What a boss.