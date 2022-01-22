Ja’Marr Chase makes NFL playoff history vs. Titans

Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie season has been better than anyone expected.

He’s set rookie record after rookie record, and he’s most recently become the first rookie in NFL history with multiple playoff games with 100+ receiving yards.

The No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals kicked their postseason off with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the No. 5 seed. Chase was targeted earlier and often in that battle, which ended in a seven-point Bengals victory.

Chase ended the game with 116 yards on nine receptions. He was targeted 12 times while adding three runs for 23 yards.

With that win, the Bengals advanced to the AFC Divisional Round, where they traveled four hours south to Nashville, Tennessee. Cincinnati was challenged by a gritty Titans team that ended up atop the AFC and earned a first-round bye.

Despite quarterback Joe Burrow taking hit after hit (taking nine sacks for 68 yards), Chase still managed to break off a few huge receptions, the most notable one going for 57 yards and helping put the Bengals on the board with a field goal to go up 6-0 in the first quarter.

While others like Tee Higgins and C.J. Uzomah helped with their volume and consistency, it was Chase that again had the most receiving yards on the team, totaling 109 yards on just five receptions. He was targeted just six times.

Chase is the first rookie in NFL history to have multiple 100-yard receiving games in a postseason. pic.twitter.com/GotsXARyBo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 23, 2022

It’s been an absolutely phenomenal rookie season for Chase, one that’s silenced all those that doubted the Bengals made the right move taking him with the fifth-overall pick. Chase only topped 100 yards five times in the regular season but managed over 200 yards twice.

Chase may look to extend his streak as the Bengals will take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills next weekend.

Ja'Marr Chase, on becoming the first rookie in NFL history to have multiple 100-yard receiving yard games in the playoffs: "Awesome." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 23, 2022

