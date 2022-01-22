Steelers hiring Teryl Austin as next DC

Alright, this is obviously a night to celebrate what the Cincinnati Bengals just did and pay no attention to anything else, but this is just too rich to pass up.

Remember Teryl Austin? The guy the Bengals hired and fired after just nine games after his defense became the first in NFL history to give up 500+ yards in three straight games and was consistently a disaster?

Yeah, he’s the new defensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing the departing Keith Butler, per Aaron Wilson.

Steelers are expected to promote senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator post vacated by Keith Butler retirement, according to a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 22, 2022

Now, Butler was certainly no Dick LeBeau, but he did an admirable job with what he had throughout his Steelers tenure.

Austin? Not so much.

Granted, Austin should have a lot more to work with as the Steelers DC with guys like T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Then again, the Steelers had those guys when the Bengals eviscerated them in Week 12, a game that had the Bengals leading 41-3!

So yeah, it doesn’t look like the Steelers are slowing down Joe Burrow and this offense anytime soon, unless they’re bringing Kimo Von Oelhoffen out of retirement.