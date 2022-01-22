Freezing Cold Takes reminds us of the best fails regarding the Bengals

If you are unaware, Freezing Cold Takes is the best account on Twitter at finding old takes that turn out to be epically bad.

There’s been a LOT of bad takes when it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After all, the Bengals went from winning six games from 2019-20 to making the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

As you can imagine, there were some pretty hot takes along the way of Cincinnati’s journey that turned out to be so much more. And @OldTakesExposed is calling ‘em out through tweets and retweets.

IS THERE ANY CITY ON EARTH HOTTER & BETTER THAN NASHVILLE TENNESSEE RIGHT NOW



THE TITANS ARE ABAHT TO GO ON A RUN THAT THE WORLD HAS NEVER SEEN BEFORE



EVERYBODY IN HERE IS PUMPED FOR VRABEL.. PUMPED FOR TANNEHILL.. PUMPED FOR TAYLOR LEWAN#SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/qk4wSWq7O0 — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 22, 2022

Zac Taylor is almost certainly the NFL’s worst head coach. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) October 1, 2021

"There is a higher potential bust rate on Joe Burrow than people are acknowledging out loud."@PeteThamel thinks Cincinnati is setting Joe Burrow up for failure.



➡️ https://t.co/pgfp5rscCg pic.twitter.com/Osanixrlv2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 14, 2020

