 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News WHO DEY!!!

Filed under:

Freezing Cold Takes reminds us of the best fails regarding the Bengals

These takes were yikes.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Woof

If you are unaware, Freezing Cold Takes is the best account on Twitter at finding old takes that turn out to be epically bad.

There’s been a LOT of bad takes when it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After all, the Bengals went from winning six games from 2019-20 to making the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

As you can imagine, there were some pretty hot takes along the way of Cincinnati’s journey that turned out to be so much more. And @OldTakesExposed is calling ‘em out through tweets and retweets.

If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Be sure to subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL Playoffs: Everything to know

View all 109 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...