Both of the NFL’s No. 1 seeds lose on last-second field goals

Divisional Round Weekend of the NFL playoffs has often been touted as one of the best sports days of the year.

That sure is the case this year, and we’re only halfway through it!

Saturday featured a pair of thrilling battles ultimately decided by last-second field goals.

It began with the Cincinnati Bengals grabbing a Logan Wilson interception that led to a 52-yard field goal by Evan McPherson as time expired. It was his fourth field goal of the game, all traveling 45+ yards.

That was certainly viewed as an upset given the AFC’s top seed went down in their first game, but the Bengals were viewed as a very real threat to the Titans.

It wasn’t quite the same for the Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers, as the home team was widely expected to move on.

But thanks to a dominant effort on special teams, the Niners knocked the NFC’s top seed out of the playoffs, capped off by a walk-off field goal from Robbie Gould.

Also, this means we could still be in for a Bengals Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

LOVE YOU, WHO DEY NATION! pic.twitter.com/cS5jOZHrL9 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022

