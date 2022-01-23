Bengals News (1/23):Cincinnati shocks the world

McPherson Saves Best For Last Again With Big Chill Nerves Re-Writing Bengals Record Book

In just his rookie year, an Evan McPherson last-snap kick has won the opener, a prime-time game, the AFC North and now a trip to the AFC title game after his 52-yarder split the 27 degrees, the heart of Music City and the uprights for the Bengals' 19-16 win over the Titans.

If the nine sacks didn't tell Joe Burrow this thing called playoff football is different, then the meeting head coach Zac Taylor convened the night before Saturday's AFC Divisional against the top-seeded Titans did for even the unflappable Burrow.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon, looking cooler than Evan McPherson's last-snap 52-yard field goal that put the Bengals in next Sunday's AFC title game, beamed through his designer shades in the wake of the improbable 19-16 win over the Titans.

After stuffing Derrick Henry on fourth-and one earlier in the fourth quarter, Bengals middle linebacker Logan Wilson caught cornerback Eli Apple's deflected pass with 20 seconds left at the Bengals 47. Quarterback Joe Burrow then threw a 19-yard arrow to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on the right sideline to set it all up as Burrow finished with 348 yards and a 93.1 passer rating. It was the second most yards by a Bengal in the postseason (next to Ken Anderson's 354 yards in 1982) and the first playoff road win in club history.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ventured to Tennessee and shocked the top-seeded Titans on a field goal in the final seconds, despite the return of star running back Derrick Henry.

But if you watched Joe Burrow on Saturday night, when he was sacked nine times and hit 13, yet still had the calm to stand in the pocket and deliver a 19-yard pass to put the Cincinnati Bengals in game-winning field-goal range, it was hard not to see Joe Montana and Tom Brady.

Cincinnati emphatically delivered that message with a 19-16 victory against the top-seeded Titans. Rookie Evan McPherson's 52-yard field goal as time expired sent the Bengals to their first AFC Championship Game since 1988.

Evan McPherson's veins run with ice water. As time expired, the rookie kicker booted the game-winning 52-yard field goal to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game. Money Mac was brilliant all day, going 4 of 4 on field goals in a tight-fought game, including two from 50-plus yards. Zac Taylor's willingness to give up two yards on the play before McPherson's game-winner underscored the team's confidence in the young kicker.

And now they officially are. The No. 4-seeded Bengals overcame nine sacks and six penalties to shock the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, 19-16, when rookie kicker Evan McPherson kicked his fourth and final field goal Saturday, a 52-yarder that split the uprights as time expired.

The Cincinnati Bengals ended the NFL's longest postseason victory drought in the wild card round last week. The franchise snapped another dubious playoff drought with their stunning 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans Saturday.

Joe Burrow and Co., after all, conquered a 31-year drought by getting the best of the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round the week prior. And before Saturday’s game against the Titans, Burrow apparently led a pre-game speech that had the entire Bengals locker room going wild.

When the 45-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, giving San Francisco a 13-10 victory over Green Bay on a snowy Saturday night in Lambeau Field, 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper raced to the end zone in pursuit of the football. Once the prized possession was in his hands, Pepper turned and sought out kicker Robbie Gould, who was in the corner of the end zone. Pepper dropped to a knee, bowed his head and lifted the ball skyward for Gould to receive.

All three phases of football propelled the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco was far from perfect offensively starting with Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw an ugly interception to end a promising scoring drive, and tossed a few more risky passes throughout the contest. When it mattered most, though, Garoppolo was able to rely on his most important weapons: George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. Defensively, the 49ers responded to a failed fourth-down attempt by shutting down Green Bay's ensuing drive, capping the effort with a sack of Aaron Rodgers.

Sources say that Payton, who has three years left on his contract, has not committed to returning to coach for another season in New Orleans. He has not yet informed the organization for whom he's coached since 2006 that he will definitely return.

According to a source close to Brady, the public chatter about Brady's potential retirement at age 44 is, at least, an issue to be concerned about and paid attention to. And no one has swatted it down.

Niners defensive back Jimmie Ward -- who had just blown a coverage allowing the Jones reception -- rushed off the left side, shooting a gap to step in front of Crosby's kick and block the attempt, avoiding falling behind by 10 entering the break. The block proved to be massive, keeping the 49ers within range of the Packers long enough for another special teams unit to make a massive, game-flipping play.