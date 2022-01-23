Lou Anarumo interviewing for New York Giants’ head coaching job

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has plenty of fans eating their words who were calling for him to be fired after last season. He has turned what was one of the worst defensive units only a couple of years ago into one that has played a large role in both of the Bengals playoff wins.

It turns out Anarumo’s turnaround has been noticed by one of his former teams, as he’ll interview for the New York Giants’ head coaching position.

The #Giants are interviewing #Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for their head coaching job this morning, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2022

Anarumo coached the Giants’ defensive backs in 2018 before the Bengals added him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator has a ton of experience. He has been coaching in some capacity since 1989. However, the Bengals caught some flack when he took the job. This was only his second shot at being a coordinator in his entire career. It was a job that also took quite a bit of time to actually fill. It turns out that the situation has worked out beautifully for both sides.

There is no doubt this season and his performance in the playoffs has to look great during his interview today. Not to mention holding the Kansas City Chiefs to only three points in the second half of their win has to be very appealing.

Anarumo joins offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as a head coaching candidate. The NFL has been forced to take notice of the Bengals’ turnaround.

It’s safe to say that a trip to the Super Bowl could help the chances for both of Cincinnati’s coordinators to land head coaching jobs of their own.