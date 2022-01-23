Zac Taylor, Kevin Huber and C.J. Uzomah hand out game balls following win over Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals are making a habit out of winning in the playoffs.

Following their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round, their first in 31 years, the Bengals gave out game balls at local bars. Zac Taylor was seen at Mt. Lookout Tavern handing out game balls.

Well, they continued that trend after defeating the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Titans, their first road win in franchise history. The Bengals defeated the Titans 19-16 in an absolutely thrilling battle that came down to a last-second Evan McPherson field goal.

After getting back to the Queen City following the victory, the Bengals kept their tradition alive. This time, punter Kevin Huber and tight end C.J. Uzomah were seen at Holy Grail in downtown Cincinnati handing out game balls.

Jeff Ruby’s Precinct also received a game ball from Zac Taylor himself.

Huber recently tied Ken Riley for the most games played in team history, so his status in Cincinnati is one matched by few. A product of Cincinnati, Huber has been with the team through the highs and lows, having won two games two years ago and losing several playoff games over the past decade.

As for Uzomah, he’s one of the few Bengals that have been with the team since 2015. He was on the playoff-making team in 2015 and has seen an increased role almost every year since.

While they aren’t necessarily the stars of the team, those two have meant more to the organization and city than most.

With that in mind, hopefully, we get to see this trend continue next week as the Bengals will either travel to Kansas City or Buffalo for the AFC Championship game.