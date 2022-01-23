Bengals vs. Chiefs odds for AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after a walk-off field goal to edge the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

With a trip to Arrowhead on the horizon, the Bengals have opened up as 7-point underdogs in the conference title game, according to DraftKings. For what it’s worth, DraftKings was projecting the same spread had the Buffalo Bills beat the Chiefs and hosted the AFC Championship.

When the postseason began, few foresaw the run Cincinnati would go on. When the Las Vegas Raiders came to town, many across national media could not forget the playoff win drought the franchise had been on.

It didn’t stop the Bengals, as they sealed the 26-19 win with an interception in the red zone and ended that dreaded drought.

Then, the Bengals went to Nashville facing a Titans team welcoming back superstar running back Derrick Henry. Although it was a slugfest and the offensive line struggled mightily, the Bengals still pulled out the 19-16 win thanks to four field goals of 45+ yards by rookie Evan McPherson.

Now, the Bengals will face a Chiefs team once again among the NFL’s top-ranked offenses, led by one of the best quarterbacks the league has to offer in Patrick Mahomes.

On top of that, the Chiefs will sport one of the best homefield advantage stadiums in the league.

Second-year Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played with poise beyond his years in the first two playoff games of his career, and the defense continues to impress. They also took down the Chiefs in Week 17, though that was in Cincinnati. The rematch will be a war to come out on top and clinch a spot in Super Bowl 56.

But if fans have learned anything, it’s to not count this Bengals team out.