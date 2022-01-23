Conference Championship times, TV info, playoff scores and Super Bowl 56 odds

We’re now down to just four NFL teams left in the quest for Super Bowl 56.

After a Wild Card Weekend that very much lived up to its name, the Divisional Round was even more chaotic.

It began with the AFC’s and NFC’s No. 1 seeds going down Saturday thanks to last-second field goals. The Cincinnati Bengals began the fun with a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, followed by the San Francisco 49ers shocking the Green Bay Packers, 13-10.

Sunday followed up the chaos with the Los Angeles Rams’ walk-off winner over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-27.

The nightcap saw the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills play one of the greatest playoff games ever, but it was Kansas City who came away with a 42-36 victory in overtime.

Conference Championship Sunday will now feature the Chiefs hosting the Bengals in the AFC, followed by the Rams hosting the 49ers in the NFC as these four teams look to clinch a berth into Super Bowl 56.

This has already been one of the most fun NFL postseasons ever, so here’s to hoping there’s plenty of more fun with three more games left.

Here’s a recap of what you need to know for the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

AFC

1. Tennessee Titans 12-5

2. Kansas City Chiefs 12-5

3. Buffalo Bills 11-6

4. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7

5. Las Vegas Raiders 10-7

6. New England Patriots 10-7

7. Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7-1

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers 13-4

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-4

3. Dallas Cowboys 12-5

4. Los Angeles Rams 12-5

5. Arizona Cardinals 11-6

6. San Francisco 49ers 10-7

7. Philadelphia Eagles 9-8

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati Bengals 26, Las Vegas Raiders 19 :)

Buffalo Bills 47, New England Patriots 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 15

San Francisco 49ers 23, Dallas Cowboys 17

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Pittsburgh Steelers 21

Monday, Jan. 17

Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona Cardinals 11

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati Bengals 19, Tennessee Titans 16 :)

San Francisco 49ers 13, Green Bay Packers 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

Los Angeles Rams 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Buffalo Bills 36

Conference Championships Round

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs - 3:05 p.m. ET CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs - 3:05 p.m. ET CBS NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - 6:40 p.m. ET Fox

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl 56 - 6:30 p.m. ET NBC

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!