Bengals vs. Chiefs set for AFC Championship

It’s set.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship Game. It will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 30th at 3:05 pm ET on CBS. You can stream the game online using a free trial of Paramount+.

The Bengals’ are this year’s best underdog story in the NFL, as they’re now one game away from the Super Bowl after winning just six games total over the previous two seasons. They also entered the postseason having not won a playoff game in 31 years, and they’d never won a road playoff game in franchise history.

Both of those streaks are dead, as the Bengals vanquished the Las Vegas Raiders in Wild Card Weekend, then upset the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in Nashville during this weekend’s Divisional Round.

As for the Chiefs, they’re in the AFC Championship for a fourth-straight year after beating the Buffalo Bills in one of the greatest playoff games ever seen. It was a game that saw 25 points in the final 1:54 before Kansas City won it in overtime, 42-36.

Wild Card Weekend was much less interesting, as the Chiefs ran away with a 42-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in what was likely Ben Roethlisberger’s final game.

Sidebar: This means Ben and the Steelers lost four times to Cincinnati and Kansas City this season by an average margin of 23 points.

Clearly both of these teams earned the right to play in the game that decides who goes to the Super Bowl while hoisting the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

The Bengals and Chiefs met in the regular season in Week 17. That was a game Cincinnati was able to win 34-31 with an Evan McPherson game-winner as time expired. That game took place in the Queen City, but the rematch will take place at Kansas City next week.

Let’s rock.