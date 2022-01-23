Patrick Mahomes called the Bengals/Chiefs postseason rematch

Sunday night, Cincinnati Bengals fans had a vested interest in the final installment of the AFC Divisional Round.

Knowing Cincinnati would head to Buffalo to face the Buffalo Bills or take a trip west to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, many fans wrestled with which team they would rather face in the AFC Championship.

A thriller of a game had the whole football world on the edge of their seats, but Who Dey Nation was especially on edge.

A question that hasn’t been asked since the 1980s: “Who will we play for a trip to the Super Bowl?”

After all of the fireworks from Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes settled, the football world got what we all deserve.

Patrick Mahomes (and the rest the the people who watched the original) get what they want.



A rematch that will likely be the first of many meeting between these two quarterbacks. https://t.co/HbYSuoBSkg — Patrick Judis (@PatrickJudis) January 24, 2022

Following the Bengals’ thrilling Week 17 victory over the Chiefs, Mahomes called his shot.

A friendly exchange between him and Joe Burrow ended with a simple, “See you in the playoffs.”

While this game won’t be in the friendly confines of Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals had a formula that worked against Kansas City less than a month before the next meeting will take place.

The biggest difference in this game will likely be having to play at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the toughest places in the entire NFL to be the visitor.

Cincinnati was able to grind out a tough win against the Tennessee Titans and seemed to come out unscathed from an injury standpoint. Worth noting for Kansas City was star safety Tyrann Mathieu leaving the game with a concussion early in the matchup against Buffalo. His status will certainly have a huge impact on the Kansas City pass defense.

We get to watch two of the brightest young quarterbacks in the game battle it out once again, this time with the AFC Championship crown on the line.

The first meeting saw the second year man outduel the Super Bowl winning phenom. Cincinnati is hoping to once again slow down the speedy Andy Reid offense.

In Week 17, Burrow won the battle with Mahomes at Paul Brown Stadium, 34-31. Ja’Marr Chase went off for 266 receiving yards.



Rematch at Arrowhead on deck. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 24, 2022

You know what they say about Burrow in those “Gotta have it” games, right?

Enjoy every second of this, Bengals fans. It is hard to find a fanbase that deserves it more.