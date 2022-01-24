Poll: Which teams will play in Super Bowl 56?

The stage for Championship weekend in the NFL Playoffs has been set.

Next Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from their Week 16 bout. This will be the fourth-straight year the Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game, while the Bengals will play in their first conference title game since the 1989 playoffs.

Once the winner of the Lamar Hunt Trophy is determined, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams for the George Halas Trophy in the NFC Championship. The 49ers have already beaten the Rams twice this season, but after obliterating the Arizona Cardinals last week and taking down Tom Brady on the road, the Rams are as hot as any team right now.

The past three Super Bowls have featured at least one of these final four teams, with the Bengals being the obvious exception. Cincinnati has manifested their “It’s Us” movement into a chance to face the NFL’s perennial powerhouses. Their regular season victory over the Chiefs will surely dominate the airwaves this week, as will the 49ers’ sweeping of the Rams.

Oddsmakers are currently expecting a Chiefs - Rams Super Bowl based on the lines for next Sunday’s title games, but there are three other possibilities. The Chiefs could have a rematch of Super Bowl 54 with the 49ers, or the Bengals could see the 49ers again after losing to them in Week 14 of the regular season. There’s also a possible Sean McVay-Zac Taylor showdown if the Rams and Bengals advance.

Now that the final four teams are set, who do you think will face off in Super Bowl 56?