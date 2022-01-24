Joe Burrow kissed Evan McPherson after his game-winner vs. Titans

Playoff wins are always a wonderful experience, but this one was different.

Saturday in Nashville, the Cincinnati Bengals faced the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans after never winning a road playoff game in franchise history.

It took all 60 minutes to decide a winner, but when the final horn sounded, it was the Bengals who were celebrating a 19-16 victory, pushing them into the AFC Championship and within one game of Super Bowl 56.

While there was plenty of praise to go around, no one came up more clutch than rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who hit field goals of 38, 45, 52 and 54 yards right into the hearts of a thunderous Titans crowd, including the 52-yarder as time expired.

As you can imagine, the rook was a popular guy during the postgame celebrations, which included Joe Burrow kissing McPherson right on the forehead.

That came after McPherson’s famed “Looks like we’re going to AFC Championship” quote prior to making one of the biggest kicks in Bengals history.

You love to see it.