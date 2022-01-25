Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase named All-AFC by PFWA

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were named to the All-AFC team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Aaron Rodgers and Davonte Adams were their NFC counterparts, and they also earned a spot on the All-NFL team along with Cooper Kupp.

This is not the first time that Burrow and Chase have both been named All-Conference together. In 2019, the two were both First-Team All-SEC picks in their astounding National Championship season with LSU.

In 16 regular-season games, Burrow passed for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and had a passer rating of 108.3. All of those marks were franchise records. He also set a new single game passing record with 525 yards, which was the fourth-highest total in NFL history.

Burrow also led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per attempt (8.9).

A large part of Burrow’s success was due to his fellow All-AFC team member, and former teammate at LSU.

Chase had 1,455 receiving yards in 2021, which was a franchise record and an NFL rookie record. He only needed 81 receptions to do it, however. Chase joined Chad Johnson and A.J. Green as the only Cincinnati Bengals receiver with at least 1,400 yards in a single season, but the Green and Johnson both needed at least 90 receptions to achieve that feat.

Chase also had 13 touchdown receptions, which tied Tyler Eifert for second-most in a single season in Bengals history. He trails on Carl Pickens, who had 17 in 1995.

In Week 17 against the Chiefs, Chase broke Johnson’s single game receiving yards record with 266.

The Bengals are finally starting to get the media’s attention, proving they are not the underdogs some say they are.