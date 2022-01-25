Bengals News (1/25): Business is booming in Cincinnati

Joe Namath on Joe Burrow: The First Joe Cool Is Watching The Next

His three-year, $427,000 unreal contract with the Jets signed on the second day of 1965 forced the NFL to merge with the American Football League. Four years later his even more outrageous guarantee and surreal play with moxie and mien validated it when the AFL Jets did the unthinkable and beat the untouchable NFL Colts in Super Bowl III.

Bengals great Jim Breech head over heels over kicking sensation Evan McPherson

"He's going to go by me like I'm standing still," says Breech, who has been known to text McPherson after a big kick with something like, "You're my hero." "He's got a belief in himself. He's really, really good. He's like the Ja'Marr Chase of kickers. He's just clutch. He reminds me a lot of Justin Tucker."

Playoff Quote Board: Darrin Simmons, Brian Callahan and Lou Anarumo preview the Bengals game in the AFC Championship

Best of Monday's Zoom news conferences with assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as the Bengals prepare to go to Kansas City for Sunday's (3 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) AFC championship game.

Andy Reid: It wasn't a fluke that the Bengals beat us

A few weeks ago, the Chiefs went to Cincinnati with aspirations of holding onto the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They held a 28-17 lead at halftime, but scored only three points in the second half as the Bengals won 34-31 on Evan McPherson’s 20-yard field goal as time expired.

NFL Championship Sunday games: Dates, times, previews, odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Rams vs. 49ers

Given what transpired during the past weekend, don't be surprised to see "I survived divisional round weekend" shirts made for the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs. The first three games of the weekend were decided on last-second field goals by the visiting team. The fourth game wasn't decided until Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce in overtime to lift Kansas City to a wild win over Buffalo.

Analyzing Cincinnati Bengals DT D.J. Reader's Performance Against Tennessee Titans

He was possibly the main cause of Derrick Henry's struggles. Reader refused to be blocked one-on-one and if they tried to combo or double him, half the time he would beat that too. His fantastic performance was the ignition behind the Bengals' stout run defense.

Duke Tobin Reveals Mindset During Draft When Cincinnati Bengals Decided to Take Evan McPherson

The rookie is responsible for 27 of their 45 points, including a game-winning 52-yard field goal against the Titans in the divisional round. McPherson has made 11 field goals from 50 or more yards this season [including playoffs] and has quickly become one of the best kickers in the NFL.

Bengals playoff push a win for local business

“(Saturday’s game was) wonderful because they won, but it is a little bit of a heart attack place. That last minute stuff really gets to you,” said fan Eileen Glawitsch, who was picking up some new Bengals gear for her daughter at Cincy Shirts Monday. “Today I bought her another Andy Warhol one she wanted — and she also wanted something about the Titans."

Around the league

Andy Reid empathizes with Bills after overtime loss: 'I wouldn't be opposed' to OT rules change

An almost unbelievable shootout ended in a fashion that became predictable as soon as Josh Allen﻿'s "tails" call failed. This wasn't an audible, but was the Buffalo Bills' choice in the overtime coin toss. It landed heads, giving the Chiefs the choice to receive and prompting a victorious roar from the Kansas City faithful at Arrowhead Stadium.

McDermott: No decision on possible Brian Daboll replacement will be made without Josh Allen

"I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job," Josh Allen said Monday, via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "I'm praying they don't, because I want him back here, but I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he's one of the best coaches in the league."

NFL Power Rankings, Championship Sunday: Chiefs soar to No. 1 after EPIC win; Packers, Titans spiral

The Bengals went 31 years without winning a playoff game. Now they've won two in seven days. The 19-16 victory over the top-seeded Titans showed how Cincinnati can find a way even when the opposition dominates the trenches and turns the franchise quarterback into a rag doll. Joe Burrow was sacked nine times on Saturday, a scenario that typically leads to lopsided defeat. But Cincy's defense was equally game, and when money time arrived after Lou Anarumo's group intercepted Ryan Tannehill for a third time late in regulation -- Burrow found old friend Ja'Marr Chase for the clutch completion that set up another successful and game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson, Cincinnati's other rookie sensation. The protection of Burrow needs to be far more sound if the Bengals hope to keep up with the Chiefs on Sunday, but can you really count them out? They are the feel-good story of this NFL season.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

Thusly, a day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do, but also what's best for his family.