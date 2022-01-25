Ja’Marr Chase, Evan McPherson named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team

NFL awards season is just getting started, and the Pro Football Writers of America have just dropped their 2021 All-Rookie team.

To the surprise of no one, the Cincinnati Bengals are represented by wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and placekicker Evan McPherson.

The PFWA selected Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons as the 2021 Rookie and Defensive Rookie of the Year; Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Full All-Rookie honors: pic.twitter.com/B2Qx44F91L — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 25, 2022

Chase was also named Offensive Rookie of the Year over New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, and other notable first-year offensive players. Chase is also the current favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press.

Dallas Cowboys rookie pass-rusher Micah Parsons was PFWA’s Defensive Rookie of the Year as well as Rookie of the Year over Chase. In all likelihood, it’s going to come down to Parsons or Chase for the NFL’s official Rookie of the Year title.

McPherson isn’t up for Rookie of the Year honors as a kicker, but he’s showing everyone in these playoffs how impressive he’s become as a first-year specialist. He was also just one of two rookie kickers to play in over 10 games this year, so he was basically competing against himself.

Chase and McPherson are the first Bengals rookies to earn PFWA’s All-Rookie honors since Jessie Bates III and Billy Price did so in 2018.