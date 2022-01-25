 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ja’Marr Chase, Evan McPherson named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team

Chase also won the PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year award over Mac Jones.

By John Sheeran
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

NFL awards season is just getting started, and the Pro Football Writers of America have just dropped their 2021 All-Rookie team.

To the surprise of no one, the Cincinnati Bengals are represented by wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and placekicker Evan McPherson.

Chase was also named Offensive Rookie of the Year over New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, and other notable first-year offensive players. Chase is also the current favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press.

Dallas Cowboys rookie pass-rusher Micah Parsons was PFWA’s Defensive Rookie of the Year as well as Rookie of the Year over Chase. In all likelihood, it’s going to come down to Parsons or Chase for the NFL’s official Rookie of the Year title.

McPherson isn’t up for Rookie of the Year honors as a kicker, but he’s showing everyone in these playoffs how impressive he’s become as a first-year specialist. He was also just one of two rookie kickers to play in over 10 games this year, so he was basically competing against himself.

Chase and McPherson are the first Bengals rookies to earn PFWA’s All-Rookie honors since Jessie Bates III and Billy Price did so in 2018.

