Bengals add Damion Square to PS and cut Doug Costin from it

The Cincinnati Bengals today made the following roster moves:
- Signed defensive tackle Damion Square to the practice squad. Square, weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 293 pounds, is an eighth-year player by way of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was originally a college free agent signee of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He has played 100 career games with the Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, Browns, Saints, Bears and Raiders, making 120 tackles, seven sacks, nine pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. He spent the 2021 season with Las Vegas and had three tackles (one for a loss) in their January 15th Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Bengals.
- Released defensive tackle Doug Costin from the practice squad. Costin, a second-year player out of Miami (Ohio) University, had joined the Bengals on January 18th.
Admittedly, I wasn’t aware players were able to play for two different teams in the NFL playoffs, but it appears they can now since Square was called up from the practice squad before playing against the Bengals.
