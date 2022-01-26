Who Dey vs. Who Dat: Who copied who?

The Cincinnati Bengals may not be taking on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, but the team’s now-former head coach Sean Payton seems to want Cincinnati to pull off the upset on Sunday.

The Super Bowl-winning Payton announced his retirement on Tuesday, and at the same time, gave some insight into whom he wants to see atop the league.

His choice? The Cincinnati Bengals.

Sean Payton: "I'm rooting, kind of, for Cincinnati in the postseason." — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) January 25, 2022

The Bengals and Saints have more history off the field than on.

When one takes the trip to Paul Brown Stadium, they’ll undoubtedly hear the phrase “Who Dey.” It may even be extended to “Who Dey think gonna beat them Bengals.” Then the crowd may give out a lengthy: “Nobodyyyyyyyyy.”

But, that phrase may not originally be from Cincinnati. Despite what many may think, the Saints started that phrase about a decade prior to it also being adopted and slightly changed in the Queen City.

Sure, it may not be the most reliable source in the world, but Wikipedia noted that the Saints started the well-known chant in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The Bengals, on the other hand, made it their own in the 80s.

That said, at the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter how it originated, but what does matter is what each specific phrase means to its respective city.

For Cincinnati, and more specifically Bengals fans, it’s a beckon of hope that inspires and rallies.

Given that the franchise won its first playoff road game in history and its first playoff game in 31 years within the past month, the “Who Deys” around Cincinnati may be at an all-time high.