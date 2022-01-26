Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are both undefeated in rematches this year

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs square off in the AFC Championship, and two of the best and brightest in the NFL go under center.

Patrick Mahomes already has one Super Bowl ring and an MVP award under his belt, but Burrow out-shined him when the two teams went toe-to-toe.

The mark of a great athlete is when they learn from their mistakes, and that is something both quarterbacks do extremely well.

Both Burrow and Mahomes are undefeated against teams they have faced for the second time this season. Each quarterbacks’ most recent win came in the playoffs; the Chiefs won their rematch with the Bills, and the Bengals beat the Raiders for the second time in the Wild Card round.

Burrow has faced three teams twice this season: the Ravens, Steelers, and Raiders. In those games, the Bengals have outscored their opponents 108-50. Burrow has a 79.4 completion percentage, 1,063 yards, and five touchdowns in those three games.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have won all five of their rematches this season. They defeated each of their divisional opponents the second time around, as well as the Steelers and Bills in the postseason.

In fact, Mahomes has lost only one game in his career against a team that has already beaten him that season, and that was against the Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship.

On January 30th, when the Bengals and Chiefs face off in the AFC Championship, it won’t even have been a month since the Bengals stunned the Chiefs in a come from behind victory.

Can Burrow do what only Tom Brady has done and beat Mahomes twice in one season?

If so, he will be joining Brady as the only quarterbacks to beat Mahomes in the playoffs.