Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol; Cam Sample DNP

The first injury reports for the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are out, and they’re pretty clean for both teams.

Cincinnati was without just one player in rookie defensive end Cam Sample (groin) for Wednesday’s practice. Sample entered the postseason with a hamstring injury and battled through this newest ailment last week against the Tennessee Titans. The best the Bengals can likely hope for this week for Sample is if he goes limited Thursday and Friday.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) were the only other players to miss part of practice as both were limited. Tupou managed to play five snaps against Tennessee, but his MCL just wasn’t right for him to be a part of the defensive line rotation. Morgan hasn’t played in either of Cincinnati’s playoff wins.

Joe Burrow (knee), Tee Higgins (thumb), and backup linebacker Keandre Jones (thumb) are listed as full participants.

As for Kansas City, safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) was the only Chiefs player to not practice Wednesday. Mathieu is going through the concussion protocol and will have to practice at some point this week to be able to play Sunday.

The Chiefs also listed running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), Darrel Williams (toe), wide receivers Tyreek Hill (heel), Mecole Hardman (hip), guard Andrew Wylie (elbow), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back), and cornerbacks L’Jarius Snead (knee), Rashad Fenton (back) and Charvarius Ward (neck) as full participants. Fenton has been one of the Chiefs’ best defenders but hasn’t played in the playoffs yet, though it looks like he’ll be active Sunday.

