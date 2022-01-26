The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Two Away

The Bengals are one game away from the Super Bowl. Predictably, their foe in the way this week is the AFC juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs.

We’re recapping the big win against the Titans, which may have been the second-biggest win in team history. John and Anthony also welcome in comedian, musician Saturday Night Live alum and Bengals fan, Luke Null!

And, of course, we’ll all be looking ahead to the AFC Championship game with a preview of the clash, predictions, keys and much more!

See you at 8:30 p.m. ET!