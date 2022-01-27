 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Burrow called own plays during headset malfunction in Tennessee

QB 1 and offensive coordinator Joe Burrow.

By Aaron Gershon
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Not only was Joe Burrow quarterbacking the Cincinnati Bengals to victory in their AFC Divisional round victory over the top-seeded Titans last Saturday, but he temporarily had to take on play-calling duties.

Meeting with the media Wednesday, Burrow told reporters that at one point during last weekend’s win, his headset temporarily stopped working, which led him to call his own plays in the huddle.

Burrow managed to throw for 348 yards, despite taking nine sacks while completing 75.7% of his passes.

Not only did he throw for nearly 350 yards despite being under constant duress, but he led the team to a 19-16 win against the AFC’s top seed and not to mention also was temporarily thrust into offensive coordinator duties.

Now, Burrow will have the task of taking on the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs in Kansas City, where they’ll be hosting their record fourth straight AFC Championship Game. If the headsets go out, Joe Cool should be just fine serving as a play-caller.

