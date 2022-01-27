Bengals News (1/27): Boomer Esiason fandom reinvigorated

Boomer Savoring The Ride: “I Didn’t Realize How Much of a Bengals Fan I Still Was”

Boomer Esiason, the last quarterback to lead the Bengals to an AFC title game, is going to be at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday (3 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) when Joe Burrow becomes the latest in a re-match against Chiefs future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Playoff Quote Board: Buckeye Burrow; Astrophysicist Anarumo; Kansas City ‘Roadrunners’

Safety Vonn Bell: "They've got speed. They've got (Mecole) Hardman and they've got (Byron) Pringle, they've got (Tyreek Hill). It brings a lot of problems because it stretches you vertically. (Because) you want to take away these vertical threats and everything underneath.

Looking Back At The Day The Bengals Made History And The Future

The Bengals' return to the AFC title game Sunday in Kansas City (3 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) is guaranteed to be another wild ride with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just a month removed from Burrow flinging Cincinnati to a 34-31 victory as the Paul Brown Stadium clock hit zeroes.

NFL: Ja'Marr Chase says Les Miles wanted him to play corner

The Bengals star rookie receiver told reporters at his news conference on Wednesday that during his recruitment Miles preferred him to play cornerback. While Miles recruited Chase while Chase was in high school in Louisiana, he never coached him at LSU.

NFL: Bengals take loud measures to get ready for Chiefs

On Sunday they'll travel to one of the least-hospitable stadiums in sports for the highest-stakes round of NFL football not played at a neutral site. Preparing for Arrowhead Stadium is a top priority. Just check the tape from Wednesday's practice. Or outside practice, to be precise.

Loveland City Schools declares Bengals players honorary Loveland Tigers

"Obviously, Joe Burrow and Ja'marr chase have been tigers for a long time from LSU to Bengal tigers, so tonight we would like to make honorary Loveland Tigers out of Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase and wish them nothing but success this weekend," Adam Reed, principal of Loveland High School said.

Joe Burrow reflects on ’difficult times’ at Ohio State ahead of AFC championship

As his team prepares for the AFC championship on Sunday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reflected on a time in his life that he said defined him. Before he was a Heisman-winning quarterback at LSU and starring for the Cincinnati Bengals, he was a backup at Ohio State.

Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and the future of the quarterback position in the NFL

In the only in-person meeting between Taylor and his future quarterback before the NFL draft, Taylor pulled up video from Burrow’s college career. Burrow didn’t have any idea which plays Taylor was going to cue up. But Burrow responded without hesitation to each one and shared the down, the game situation and the result of the play on the screen.

2022 NFL playoff bracket, picks: 49ers shock Rams in NFC Championship, Bengals stun Chiefs in AFC title game

I haven't talked to anyone at the NFL yet, but I feel like someone needs to ask the league if we can push the conference title games back a week because I think we all need some extra time to recover from the divisional round. If this picks column is completely incoherent, it's because my brain is still trying to process everything that happened.

Officials: Bengals watch party at Paul Brown Stadium is a no-go

"Paul Brown Stadium is the people's stadium. Everyone is beyond excited to watch the Bengals bring home a W against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, given the attendance uncertainty, time constraints, and numerous operational challenges including fan safety and staffing, the County cannot feasibly pull together all the logistics, for a PBS watch party in time for this Sunday's game. However, we will continue to work with all our partners including the Bengals, City of Cincinnati, the small businesses at The Banks, the fans, and others for a future way to continue the celebration. WHO DEY!"

Around the league

Broncos finalizing deal to make Nathaniel Hackett new head coach

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars had planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice.

Don't forget about Joe! Burrow's right there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in AFC QB battle royal

By Sunday night, in the aftermath of one of the greatest quarterback duels of all time, Joe Burrow was relegated to afterthought status. While Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen got the Manning-vs.-Brady treatment as the future of the sport, I imagined Burrow relaxing somewhere in his tinted sunglasses thinking, I'm sitting right here, guys.

NFL teams that can turn it around in 2022: Ravens, Vikings among those set to rebound

It's an embarrassing look for the gaggle of teams that can't get their act together. For fans of those out-in-the-cold operations, being stuck with a lost franchise makes for a depressing autumn. You're taunted by friends, your spouse thinks less of you and your children don't trust your sense of direction.

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is one of the top annual all-star showcases for draft-eligible prospects. In addition to the game itself, the week-long experience allows players a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's practice at the Rose Bowl.