Former Chiefs TE Jason Dunn compares Joe Burrow to a comedic stuntman

Last Saturday, quarterback Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first road playoff win in the franchise’s history.

The week before, he broke a playoff curse that had lasted 31 years by beating the number one seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

Two weeks before that, Burrow put up 446 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch the AFC North in a year in which almost everyone predicted the Bengals to finish last in the division.

And yet, here we are. Former Chiefs players still doubt Burrow’s ability to be successful.

We recently had three former Chiefs on our show, Eric Warfield, Jason Dunn, and Shaun Smith, and they had pretty strong opinions about the talent gap between Burrow and his counterpart on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes.

Just take this response to a question I asked about whether Burrow’s confidence and toughness will be enough to overcome Kansas City’s defense:

That’s a good question. And it kinda reminds me, I don’t know if y’all have ever heard of Super Dave. Super Dave was this guy who was a stuntman, and he used to always do stunts and think he has going to be able to do something and actually get it done. And all the charisma and confidence he had, he always failed. So, that doesn’t count for a lot.

In other words, Dunn sees Burrow as reckless and delusional. Super Dave Osborne, of course, was a comedic character played by the late Bob Einstein (most recently known for his role as Marty Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm). He would perform dangerous stunts without the proper preparation or protection. And yet, he remained unfazed, boldly determined to be a superstar stuntman.

Yes, Burrow’s knee was torn to shreds his rookie season and he’s taken a lot of beatings this year as well. But, unlike Super Dave, he has been wildly successful already. Any Chiefs fan or former player should know that, as Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase put on a show against them just a few weeks ago.

