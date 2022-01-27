Early Super Bowl odds for all 4 possible matchups

Only three games remain in the 2022 NFL playoffs, as this week’s pair of conference championship games will decide who faces off in Super Bowl 56.

While we’re still days away from what hopes to be a fantastic Sunday of championship football, DraftKings Sportsbook is taking an early peak at what the early lines for Super Bowl 56 would look like depending on the matchup.

As you can imagine, the Cincinnati Bengals would be underdogs against both the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

If it’s the Rams, Cincinnati would be a 3.5-point underdog. These two teams haven’t played since the 2018 season.

But if it’s the 49ers, the Bengals would be 2.5-point dogs. These two faced off in Week 14 this season, a game the 49ers won in overtime.

Of course, this is meant to just give fans an idea of what odds would look like for each of the four possible matchups.

All that truly matters right now is Sunday’s clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, a game in which the Bengals are currently touchdown underdogs in. In fact, the Chiefs would be favorites against both the 49ers and Rams, as Patrick Mahomes’ club is widely viewed as the best team remaining in the playoffs.

