Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Tyrann Mathieu goes full, Josh Tupou remains limited

It’s looking like there won’t be many injuries populating the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs’ inactive players lists on Sunday.

The Bengals released an injury report Thursday that’s identical to the one they released on Wednesday. Rookie defensive end Cam Sample (groin) remains out, while defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) remain limited.

Sample is going to be a long shot to play on Sunday. If and when he can’t go, fellow backup Wyatt Ray could end up dressing as the team’s fourth edge defender behind Khalid Kareem and starters Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Noah Spence can also be elevated off the practice squad if the team desires to do so.

Tupou not being a full participant yet doesn’t bode for him either. The veteran backup nose tackle hardly played against a run-heavy Tennessee Titans offense last Saturday. Tupou might not be active at all if they chose to prioritize pass-rushers along the defensive line.

Morgan’s presence has been missed on special teams, but they’ve managed without him so far.

The only change from yesterday’s injury report comes on Kansas City’s side. Safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) was a full participant in his first practice this week. The Chiefs expressed confidence that Mathieu would indeed be fine, and he’s on track to play and start for Kansas City’s secondary.

Running back Darrel Williams was limited today with a toe injury after going full on Wednesday, so this will be something to monitor during Friday’s practice report.

Every other player on both teams who was a full participant Wednesday was also a full participant Thursday.

