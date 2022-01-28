Bengals vs. Chiefs viewing info, odds and predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the AFC Championship for the third time in franchise history. They will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time ever in the playoffs as well.

This is setting up to be a game that is bound to be exciting.

The last time these teams met, the Bengals won by kicking a field goal at the end of regulation to secure the AFC North title in Week 17. Cincinnati came back from a 14-point hole to start the game. They also held the Chiefs to only three points in the second half.

None of that matters now though. The pressure is on as this is the biggest game for the Bengals since the turn of the century.

This is a place Kansas City is used to being in. This will be their fourth straight season hosting the AFC Championship game. They are also attempting to go to their third straight Super Bowl.

You would easily have to give Kansas City the edge in experience to a team who is two weeks removed from their first playoff win in over 30 seasons. However, quarterback Joe Burrow and company never got the memo that they weren’t supposed to be on this stage already battling the Chiefs.

They were a team that many thought were going to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Look at them now.

We talk so much about how this offense has been the driving force this year, but the defense has legitimately won these past two games.

Cincinnati has only scored two touchdowns this postseason, but the defense has shut down an Oakland Raiders squad who was on a serious winning streak to even make the postseason and a Tennessee Titans team that just got running back Derrick Henry back.

Neither of those teams were able to score more than 20 points against this team.

We already mentioned how much this defense stepped up the last time these two teams met, and they will need to repeat that on Sunday. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were held in check like very few teams have been able to do over this team's stretch of dominance.

We can’t expect the Chiefs to be shut down. We just need the defense to contain them long enough for the Bengals offense to win the game against a defense Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase absolutely scorched last time around.

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET on January 30th.

Location: Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo, with sideline reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Bengals Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Online Stream: Paramount+, the CBS app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

Replay: NFL Game Pass and NFL Network (check local listings).

Weather: Mid 40s and clear, according to NFL Weather.

Odds: The Bengals are seven-point underdogs with the total set at 54.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Betting trends

Cincinnati are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games.

The total has gone under in five of Cincinnati’s last seven games.

Cincinnati are 5-1 straight up in their last six games.

Cincinnati are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against Kansas City.

Cincinnati are 5-1 straight up in their last six games against Kansas City.

Cincinnati are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games on the road.

The total has gone under in six of Cincinnati’s last seven games when playing on the road against Kansas City.

Cincinnati are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games this season.

Cincinnati are 5-1 straight up in their last six games against an opponent in the AFC.

Cincinnati are 4-1 straight up in their last five games against an opponent in the AFC West

Kansas City are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Kansas City’s last seven games.

Kansas City are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 games.

The total has gone under in nine of Kansas City’s last 12 games against Cincinnati.

Kansas City are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games at home.

The total has gone over in 5 of Kansas City’s last five games this season.

Kansas City are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Kansas City are 10-2 straight up in their last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC North.

Kansas City are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games played on a Sunday.

