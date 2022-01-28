Former Chief says Bengals got lucky in Week 17 win over Kansas City

For this week’s preview, we had three former Kansas City Chiefs on our show: Eric Warfield, Jason Dunn, and Shaun Smith.

All three felt confident that there wouldn’t be a repeat of what happened on January 2, when the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the closing seconds on an Evan McPherson field goal.

Warfield, a former defensive back, was certain that the Chiefs defense will design a game plan that will keep Ja’Marr Chase from going off again. Smith, a former defensive tackle, called Chidobe Awuzie “hot garbage” and the Bengals o-line “trash,” adding that, “Alabama’s offensive line is better than them right now, hands down.” And Dunn, a former tight end, had this to say about the Bengals’ 34-31 win over the Chiefs in Week 17:

Joe Burrow had to have a rabbit’s foot, a four-leaf clover, a horseshoe, I mean everything to just make it happen. And I seen Joe Mixon on the sideline puttin’ a prayer up too, so, hey, if you’re going to do all that in Arrowhead, they may get beat by 10.

That’s an interesting way to look at a game in which the Chiefs had zero turnovers, won the time of possession, and averaged 7.1 yards per play. Kansas City simply couldn’t get going on offense or defense in the second half. The Bengals outscored the Chiefs 17-3 in the final two quarters and kept both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce under 50 yards receiving for the game.

In other words, the Bengals played the Chiefs’ style of game and were simply better at it. And it’s not like Chase’s big gains came off tipped passes or other fluke plays. So I’m not sure what luck was involved.

At any rate, you can watch the raucous debate with the three former Chiefs below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

