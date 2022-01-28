The majority of the United States wants the Cincinnati Bengals to win

Joe Burrow is a captivating player. Couple his recent fame with what rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been able to do this season, and there’s no doubt that the Bengals have added a handful of fans in their run to the AFC Championship game.

While they have the lowest odds to win the Super Bowl and are 7.5-point underdogs on the road against the Chiefs, the public is on their side. Hopefully, they can find some peace in that because Arrowhead certainly won’t be cheering them on.

That said, BetOnline, per WCPO, tracked 200,000 tweets from Sunday night, and the Bengals were favored in 19 states, the most of any of the remaining four NFL teams.

While they do get some clear bonuses for being the only team remotely close to the East Coast, where a ton of smaller states are, they nonetheless accrued the most favor via BetOnline.

The Chiefs came in second with 16 states. The Rams were third with 9 and the 49ers, who are 3.5-point underdogs in Los Angeles, were last with a mere 6 states. With that in mind, here’s a list of who is pulling for Cincinnati.

“The Bengals took most of the states east of the Mississippi and a couple out west. Those states included Ohio, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Denver and Utah,” WCPO’s B.J. Bethel wrote.

The crazy part is many wouldn’t have assumed this would’ve been the case, especially given how popular the Chiefs, led by superstar QB Patrick Mahomes are. Could a changing of the guard be underway? Let’s hope so!